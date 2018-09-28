Former Mid-Central Educational Cooperative director takes plea deal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – A South Dakota man accused of helping in an embezzlement scheme has pleaded guilty to one charge under an agreement with prosecutors days before he was to go to trial.

Former Mid-Central Educational Cooperative Director Dan Guericke pleaded guilty Friday to one felony count of falsifying evidence. He had been charged in 2016 with six felony counts alleging he falsified evidence and conspired to offer forged or fraudulent evidence.

Sentencing is Nov. 26. Guericke and consultant Stacy Phelps had been scheduled to go to trial next week.

Prosecutors accused Guericke and Phelps of backdating contracts between Mid-Central and a nonprofit to avoid a potential audit. Phelps’ defense attorney has said Phelps “didn’t commit any crime” and will go to trial.

They were charged after a financial investigation launched because Mid-Central business manager Scott Westerhuis killed his family and himself in 2015. Authorities believe Westerhuis stole more than $1 million before the deaths.