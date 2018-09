Grain production in South Dakota up dramatically from 2017

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Production of most small grains crops in South Dakota this year is estimated to be up dramatically from a drought-plagued 2017.

The federal Agriculture Department estimates winter wheat production up 52 percent to 31.7 million bushels, oats up 85 percent to 7.8 million bushels and spring wheat up 95 percent to 40.5 million bushels.

Durum wheat production is estimated at 84,000 bushels, down 22 percent.