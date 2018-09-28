Kavanaugh Hearing Prompts Larger Discussion About Sexual Assault

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- The recent accusations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh have prompted larger conversations about sexual assault.

Paula Hawks knows what it’s like to have to relive a traumatic time in her life.

“It drudges up memories that you thought you had stowed away for the rest of eternity and now you have to bring it back up and talk about it in living detail,” said Hawks.

Back in 2016 the former state representative opened up about being a survivor of sexual assault to show it can happen to anyone. As for the women who have recently come forward with allegations against Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

“That’s courageous, that’s brave and that’s how it should be seen,” said Hawks.

She says the women shouldn’t be scrutinized for waiting years to speak up.

“It might be something that came up in their memory and now is the time for them to talk about it because they have the strength to talk about it, they have the drive to talk about it,” said Hawks.

“There’s no statute of limitations on getting your own feeling of freedom from that negativity that holds you down.”

Michelle Trent, the Assistant Director at the Compass Center in Sioux Falls says people heal at different rates.

Some never speak about it. Others take a while to process what happened.

“We see folks here and survivors here that it takes them a year or more to even just solidify what actually happened in my brain and to make sense of it and acknowledge this is what occurred,” said Trent.

Trent says as Dr. Christine Ford testifies on national TV, it may actually motivate some survivors to not report assault moving forward. She says some of this silence is because of the current dialogue surrounding sexual assault cases.

“We focus so much on the victim that we lose all of the focus on the perpetrator,” said Trent.

A dialogue Hawks would like to see change as well.

“It’s all put on the responsibility of the women to avoid letting that happen to her, how about we hold men responsible for controlling their own actions,” said Hawks.

Experts say this is also a good opportunity for parents to have a conversation with their kids about consent, especially if they are around middle or high school age.