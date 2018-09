KDLT TAILGATE TOUR-Canton

Previewing The Battle of Top Ranked 11B Teams

CANTON, S.D. — Week 7 of Football Friday featured a battle Seahawks….or C-Hawks…..and more importantly top ranked teams in 11B as Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan visited Canton. Our KDLT Tailgate Tour pulled into Canton to talk with head coach Rich Lundstrom about the big game and the C-Hawks 5-0 start!