Scoreboard Friday, September 28th
Scoreboard Friday, September 28th
Scoreboard Friday, September 28th
American League
Twins 2, White Sox 1
Twins 12, White Sox 4 *Garver 4 hits, 6 RBI’s
Women’s Volleyball
South Dakota 3, Fort Wayne 2
MN-Duluth 3, Augustana 0
SMSU 3, MN-Crookston 0
USF 3, Bemidji State 1
Northern 3, #1 Concordia-SP 2 *Wolves #3 in D-II
Dakota State 3, Presentation 0
Midland 3, DWU 0
Northwestern 3, Doane 0
Dordt 3, Hastings 1
Girls Volleyball
Pierre 3, Yankton 1
Women’s Soccer
SMSU 4, MN-Crookston 1
Bemidji State 1, USF 0
Northern 3, Winona State 2
Augustana 1, MN-Duluth 0
Denver 2, USD 0
SDSU 2, Fort Wayne 1
H.S. Football
Minnesota
Hills Beaver Creek 62, Heron Lk-Okabena/Fulda 8
Luverne 35, St. James 6
New Ulm Cathedral 43, Adrian 7
Dawson-Boyd 30, Murray County Central 14
Jackson County Central 61, Martin County West 14
Lac Qui Parle Valley 37, Canby 28
Marshall 19, Waseca 18
Worthington 31, Belle Plaine 28
Redwood Valley 16, Pipestone 14
Iowa
Boyden Hull/RV 67, Okoboji Milford 14
Central Lyon/RR 23, MOC Floyd Valley 14
Sheldon 32. Sioux Center 14
Southeast Valley 48, Spirit Lake 41
West Lyon 32, Unity Christian 12
West Sioux 45, Western Christian 3
South Dakota
Aberdeen Roncalli 41, Sisseton 6
Belle Fourche 50, Little Wound 0
Beresford 47, Elk Point-Jefferson 7
Bon Homme 39, Warner 14
Brandon Valley 34, Rapid City Stevens 14
Britton-Hecla 48, Florence/Henry 6
Canistota 34, Baltic 30
Canton 24, Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 17
Clark/Willow Lake 31, Webster 28
Colman-Egan 41, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 3
Colome 52, Scotland 0
Corsica/Stickney 59, Centerville 6
Dakota Hills 42, Great Plains Lutheran 13
Dakota Valley 47, Vermillion 14
Deubrook 49, Dell Rapids St. Mary 20
Elkton-Lake Benton 16, DeSmet 14
Faulkton 50, Iroquois 0
Garretson 57, Chester 17
Gregory 46, Platte-Geddes 6
Hamlin 50, Waverly-South Shore 0
Harding County 42, Dupree 0
Herreid/Selby Area 32, Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 0
Hot Springs 16, Spearfish 0
Kadoka 30, RC Christian 8
Kimball/White Lake 37, Ipswich/Edmunds Central 0
Langford 33, Hitchcock-Tulare 8
Lead-Deadwood 50, McLaughlin 0
Madison 33, Lennox 28
Milbank Area 34, Groton Area 13
Mitchell 28, Huron 13
Pierre 35, Sturgis 0
Rapid City Central 39, Aberdeen Central 38
Redfield/Doland 26, Wagner 18
Red Cloud 28, Bennett County 24
Sioux Falls Christian 45, Flandreau 6
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 36, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 0
Sioux Falls Washington 27, Brookings 7
Sioux Valley 28, McCook Central/Montrose 6
St. Thomas More 54, Douglas 13
Stanley County 17, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 0
Sully Buttes 24, Eureka/Bowdle 14
Sunshine Bible Academy 27, Northwestern 12
Tea Area 56, Dell Rapids 6
Todd County 72, Standing Rock, N.D. 8
Wall 51, Jones County/White River 8
Watertown 35, Harrisburg 33
Winner 42, Chamberlain 40
Wolsey-Wessington 58, Parkston 14
Yankton 30, Sioux Falls Lincoln 23