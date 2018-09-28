Scoreboard Friday, September 28th

Scoreboard Friday, September 28th
Mark Ovenden,
American League

Twins 2, White Sox 1
Twins 12, White Sox 4 *Garver 4 hits, 6 RBI’s

Women’s Volleyball

South Dakota 3, Fort Wayne 2
MN-Duluth 3, Augustana 0
SMSU 3, MN-Crookston 0
USF 3, Bemidji State 1
Northern 3, #1 Concordia-SP 2 *Wolves #3 in D-II
Dakota State 3, Presentation 0
Midland 3, DWU 0
Northwestern 3, Doane 0
Dordt 3, Hastings 1

Girls Volleyball

Pierre 3, Yankton 1

Women’s Soccer

SMSU 4, MN-Crookston 1
Bemidji State 1, USF 0
Northern 3, Winona State 2
Augustana 1, MN-Duluth 0
Denver 2, USD 0
SDSU 2, Fort Wayne 1

H.S. Football

Minnesota

Hills Beaver Creek 62, Heron Lk-Okabena/Fulda 8

Luverne 35, St. James 6

New Ulm Cathedral 43, Adrian 7

Dawson-Boyd 30, Murray County Central 14

Jackson County Central 61, Martin County West 14

Lac Qui Parle Valley 37, Canby 28

Marshall 19, Waseca 18

Worthington 31, Belle Plaine 28

Redwood Valley 16, Pipestone 14

Iowa

Boyden Hull/RV 67, Okoboji Milford 14

Central Lyon/RR 23, MOC Floyd Valley 14

Sheldon 32. Sioux Center 14

Southeast Valley 48, Spirit Lake 41

West Lyon 32, Unity Christian 12

West Sioux 45, Western Christian 3

South Dakota

Aberdeen Roncalli 41, Sisseton 6

Belle Fourche 50, Little Wound 0

Beresford 47, Elk Point-Jefferson 7

Bon Homme 39, Warner 14

Brandon Valley 34, Rapid City Stevens 14

Britton-Hecla 48, Florence/Henry 6

Canistota 34, Baltic 30

Canton 24, Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 17

Clark/Willow Lake 31, Webster 28

Colman-Egan 41, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 3

Colome 52, Scotland 0

Corsica/Stickney 59, Centerville 6

Dakota Hills 42, Great Plains Lutheran 13

Dakota Valley 47, Vermillion 14

Deubrook 49, Dell Rapids St. Mary 20

Elkton-Lake Benton 16, DeSmet 14

Faulkton 50, Iroquois 0

Garretson 57, Chester 17

Gregory 46, Platte-Geddes 6

Hamlin 50, Waverly-South Shore 0

Harding County 42, Dupree 0

Herreid/Selby Area 32, Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 0

Hot Springs 16, Spearfish 0

Kadoka 30, RC Christian 8

Kimball/White Lake 37, Ipswich/Edmunds Central 0

Langford 33, Hitchcock-Tulare 8

Lead-Deadwood 50, McLaughlin 0

Madison 33, Lennox 28

Milbank Area 34, Groton Area 13

Mitchell 28, Huron 13

Pierre 35, Sturgis 0

Rapid City Central 39, Aberdeen Central 38

Redfield/Doland 26, Wagner 18

Red Cloud 28, Bennett County 24

Sioux Falls Christian 45, Flandreau 6

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 36, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 0

Sioux Falls Washington 27, Brookings 7

Sioux Valley 28, McCook Central/Montrose 6

St. Thomas More 54, Douglas 13

Stanley County 17, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 0

Sully Buttes 24, Eureka/Bowdle 14

Sunshine Bible Academy 27, Northwestern 12

Tea Area 56, Dell Rapids 6

Todd County 72, Standing Rock, N.D. 8

Wall 51, Jones County/White River 8

Watertown 35, Harrisburg 33

Winner 42, Chamberlain 40

Wolsey-Wessington 58, Parkston 14

Yankton 30, Sioux Falls Lincoln 23

