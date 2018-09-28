Scoreboard Thursday, September 27th

Scores For Thursday, September 27, 2018
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  SCOREBOARD FOR THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 27TH, 2018
NFL
LA Rams 38, Vikings 31

MLB
Twins 9, Detroit 3

USHL
Stampede 6, Central Illinois 5 (*Final in OT)

H.S. Volleyball
Bison def. Dupree, 25-18, 16-25, 16-25, 25-23, 15-7

Bridgewater-Emery def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-22, 25-7, 25-12

Castlewood def. Estelline/Hendricks, 20-25, 16-25, 25-17, 25-23, 15-11

Chadron, Neb. def. Belle Fourche, 25-14, 25-16, 25-14

Chester def. Beresford, 25-18, 25-14, 25-12

Corsica/Stickney def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-21, 25-17, 25-15

Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-15, 20-25, 25-22, 25-23

Deubrook def. Lake Preston, 25-12, 25-15, 25-10

Deuel def. Sisseton, 25-20, 25-16, 23-25, 25-23

Faith def. Harding County, 25-16, 25-23, 25-13

Great Plains Lutheran def. Florence/Henry, 25-21, 25-23, 25-6

Gregory def. Chamberlain, 25-21, 25-27, 25-23, 25-23

Groton Area def. Clark/Willow Lake, 25-17, 25-17, 25-22

Harrisburg def. Brandon Valley, 22-25, 18-25, 25-18, 26-24, 15-12

Ipswich def. Edmunds Central, 25-17, 17-25, 25-15, 25-13

Irene-Wakonda def. Centerville, 25-4, 25-8, 25-13

Kadoka Area def. Jones County, 25-8, 25-14, 25-7

Kimball/White Lake def. Hanson, 25-11, 25-18, 25-19

Langford def. Waubay/Summit, 25-11, 25-19, 25-9

Lennox def. Dell Rapids, 27-25, 21-25, 25-18, 25-19

Madison def. Hamlin, 25-14, 24-26, 25-12, 25-8

McCook Central/Montrose def. Tri-Valley, 25-9, 23-25, 25-9, 25-20

Menno def. Bon Homme, 25-17, 25-16, 23-25, 25-19

Mitchell def. Aberdeen Central, 25-23, 25-23, 21-25, 24-26, 15-8

Parker def. Garretson, 25-10, 25-9, 25-17

Parkston def. Scotland, 25-15, 25-16, 25-19

Philip def. Sully Buttes, 25-20, 25-19, 25-27, 25-16

Redfield/Doland def. Britton-Hecla, 25-16, 25-6, 25-18

Sioux Falls Christian def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 25-15, 25-20, 25-13

Sioux Falls Washington def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 21-25, 25-19, 25-20, 25-16

St. Thomas More def. Pine Ridge, 25-7, 25-23, 25-15

Sturgis def. Douglas, 26-24, 31-29, 27-25

Tea Area def. Canton, 25-20, 25-23, 18-25, 25-11

Warner def. Herreid/Selby Area, 25-7, 25-18, 25-13

Waverly-South Shore def. Wilmot, 25-15, 25-13, 25-21

West Central def. Vermillion, 25-14, 18-25, 25-21, 19-25, 15-10

281 Conference Tournament
First Round
Hitchcock-Tulare def. James Valley Christian, 25-11, 25-20, 25-18

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Iroquois, 25-6, 25-8, 25-17

Wessington Springs def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-22, 25-13, 25-12

Wolsey-Wessington def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-12, 25-18, 25-10

Dakota Valley Triangular
Dakota Valley def. Ponca, Neb., 25-16, 25-22, 25-17

Pierce, Neb. def. Dakota Valley, 25-23, 16-25, 25-23, 25-23

Pierce, Neb. def. Ponca, Neb., 25-18, 14-25, 25-23

H.S. Girls’ Tennis
ESD Championship
1.  Watertown (342)

2.  Brandon Valley (268)

3.  Mitchell (221)

4.  Aberdeen (191)

5.  Yankton (147)

