Scoreboard Thursday, September 27th
NFL
LA Rams 38, Vikings 31
MLB
Twins 9, Detroit 3
USHL
Stampede 6, Central Illinois 5 (*Final in OT)
H.S. Volleyball
Bison def. Dupree, 25-18, 16-25, 16-25, 25-23, 15-7
Bridgewater-Emery def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-22, 25-7, 25-12
Castlewood def. Estelline/Hendricks, 20-25, 16-25, 25-17, 25-23, 15-11
Chadron, Neb. def. Belle Fourche, 25-14, 25-16, 25-14
Chester def. Beresford, 25-18, 25-14, 25-12
Corsica/Stickney def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-21, 25-17, 25-15
Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-15, 20-25, 25-22, 25-23
Deubrook def. Lake Preston, 25-12, 25-15, 25-10
Deuel def. Sisseton, 25-20, 25-16, 23-25, 25-23
Faith def. Harding County, 25-16, 25-23, 25-13
Great Plains Lutheran def. Florence/Henry, 25-21, 25-23, 25-6
Gregory def. Chamberlain, 25-21, 25-27, 25-23, 25-23
Groton Area def. Clark/Willow Lake, 25-17, 25-17, 25-22
Harrisburg def. Brandon Valley, 22-25, 18-25, 25-18, 26-24, 15-12
Ipswich def. Edmunds Central, 25-17, 17-25, 25-15, 25-13
Irene-Wakonda def. Centerville, 25-4, 25-8, 25-13
Kadoka Area def. Jones County, 25-8, 25-14, 25-7
Kimball/White Lake def. Hanson, 25-11, 25-18, 25-19
Langford def. Waubay/Summit, 25-11, 25-19, 25-9
Lennox def. Dell Rapids, 27-25, 21-25, 25-18, 25-19
Madison def. Hamlin, 25-14, 24-26, 25-12, 25-8
McCook Central/Montrose def. Tri-Valley, 25-9, 23-25, 25-9, 25-20
Menno def. Bon Homme, 25-17, 25-16, 23-25, 25-19
Mitchell def. Aberdeen Central, 25-23, 25-23, 21-25, 24-26, 15-8
Parker def. Garretson, 25-10, 25-9, 25-17
Parkston def. Scotland, 25-15, 25-16, 25-19
Philip def. Sully Buttes, 25-20, 25-19, 25-27, 25-16
Redfield/Doland def. Britton-Hecla, 25-16, 25-6, 25-18
Sioux Falls Christian def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 25-15, 25-20, 25-13
Sioux Falls Washington def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 21-25, 25-19, 25-20, 25-16
St. Thomas More def. Pine Ridge, 25-7, 25-23, 25-15
Sturgis def. Douglas, 26-24, 31-29, 27-25
Tea Area def. Canton, 25-20, 25-23, 18-25, 25-11
Warner def. Herreid/Selby Area, 25-7, 25-18, 25-13
Waverly-South Shore def. Wilmot, 25-15, 25-13, 25-21
West Central def. Vermillion, 25-14, 18-25, 25-21, 19-25, 15-10
281 Conference Tournament
First Round
Hitchcock-Tulare def. James Valley Christian, 25-11, 25-20, 25-18
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Iroquois, 25-6, 25-8, 25-17
Wessington Springs def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-22, 25-13, 25-12
Wolsey-Wessington def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-12, 25-18, 25-10
Dakota Valley Triangular
Dakota Valley def. Ponca, Neb., 25-16, 25-22, 25-17
Pierce, Neb. def. Dakota Valley, 25-23, 16-25, 25-23, 25-23
Pierce, Neb. def. Ponca, Neb., 25-18, 14-25, 25-23
H.S. Girls’ Tennis
ESD Championship
1. Watertown (342)
2. Brandon Valley (268)
3. Mitchell (221)
4. Aberdeen (191)
5. Yankton (147)