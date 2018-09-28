Sioux Falls Premier Rodeo Gets Underway

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – When you think of bullfighting, you typically think of Spain. However, you have the chance to see professional bullfighters first hand this weekend in Sioux Falls.

The Sioux Falls Premier Rodeo kicks off Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Denny Sanford Premier Center. There is a multitude of bull riders, bull fighters, as well as entertaining acts to see this year.

KDLT News Today went to the Denny to get an idea of what you can expect this weekend.

