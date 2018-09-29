7th Annual Tour De Coop Across the Sioux Empire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- The month of September is Yard to Table Month. One Sioux Empire organization is hoping to get more people on board with growing their own food.

Homegrown Sioux Empire is promoting sustainable agriculture with their the 7th annual Tour de Coop. Families around the area opened their backyards today to show off their chicken coops and gardens. People were able to share ideas and receive advice on different techniques used to grow sustainable food. Organizers say they started this tour after an ordinance was passed in Sioux Falls allowing for up six chickens in urban backyards. It’s something they recommend more people look into.

“We need to get closer to our food sources and there’s a big movement across the nation, people want to know where there food is coming from and if it’s in your own backyard, can’t get any better than that,” said Stephanie Peterson from Homegrown Sioux Empire.

Homegrown Sioux Empire has resources to help people start and build their own backyard chicken coop. Click here for more information: https://www.facebook.com/HomegrownSiouxEmpire/