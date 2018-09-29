HIGHLIGHTS: Coo Pounce on Minot State 56-14

SIOUX FALL, S.D. — Flush with some of the best offensive numbers of the program’s DII era, No. 23 University of Sioux Falls Head Football Coach Jon Anderson was most pleased with workmanlike effort resulting in a 56-14 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference win over Minot State before a Cougar Days crowd of 1,572 on a cold Saturday afternoon.

“The effort was really incredible today,” said Anderson, who has won 13-of-17 games since taking over as the leader of the program. “Our offensive line did a great job of creating running lanes and our backs took advantage. On defense, we were solid all day and kept the pressure on Minot State throughout the contest,” he said.

Coming into the game, USF (4-1, 4-1 NSIC was tied with Bemidji State for the rushing lead in the NSIC. And, the Cougars continued to show dominance with their rushing attack, racking up 444 yards on 56 carries and five TDs. The 444 yards by USF ties the best rushing performance in the program’s DII-era, matching the 444 yards on 48 carries and four TDs of the 2016 team against MSU-Moorhead on Sept. 10, 2016. With 620 yards in total offense, USF recorded the most in a game since recording 670 against Southwest Minnesota State on Oct. 8, 2016.

The Cougars, which won for a third consecutive game, are now 21-1 when garnering more than 500 yards in total offense with their ninth effort of 600 yards or more in the DII era. USF, which tied a program-DII mark a week ago with 9.1 yards per play against rival Augustana, averaged 9.0 yards per play today. With a two-game total of 1,196 yards in total offense, this USF squad recorded the fifth best-yardage total across two games in the USF’s DII era (1,298 yards, 2013, Minnesota Crookston, 680; SMSU, 616).

Leading the way on the ground was the league’s top rusher Gabriel Watson, who despite playing just the first half had 15 carries for 205 yards with two TDs. Watson, who has five straight one-yard rushing games and ranks second in rushing nationally, has totaled 910 rushing yards on 113 carries with 12 TDs for an 8.1 yard per carry average. Junior Colton Myles reached 100 yards rushing for the second straight game with 19 carries for 131 yards and a pair of TDs, which gives him three on the season. Myles has 436 yards on 67 carries with three TDs and a 6.5 yards per carry average. In addition, freshman Thuro Reisdorfer had eight carries for a career-best 50 yards and Mason Schroyer added a career-best 33 yards on seven carries with his first career TD.

Quarterback Caden Walters directed the USF attack as he completed 7-of-11 passes for 163 yards and a pair of TDs. He now has thrown 52 straight passes over three straight games without an interception and has just two this season while throwing for eight touchdowns. One of Walters’s two TD throws turned into a career first for tight end Ben Sokup, who hauled in a 29-yard TD reception in the third quarter.

“Each week offensive coordinator Jim Chapin has his unit prepared and working hard to do their best out on the field,” pointed out Anderson, whose team scored over 50 points in back-to-back weeks for the first time since Oct. 3 (Wayne State College, 59-10) and Oct. 10 (Winona State, 51-30) of 2015. “It is good to see the hard work paying off.”

While the USF offense was humming along, the defense was also stepping up. The Cougars allowed MiSU just 258 yards in total offense on 61 plays or 4.2 yards per carry. USF gave up just 77 yards rushing on 29 carries for 2.7 yards per carry. For the first time in his career, senior Lucas Lunstra led the team with tackles with seven, recording a pair of tackles for loss.

USF totaled a season-high seven tackles for loss in the game, also picking up a sack and registering two interceptions. Ryan Nieman had his second pick of the season and linebacker Max Sturdevant record his first career pick.

“Defensive Coordinator Nick Benedetto put together a solid game play against Minot State, which throws some unorthodox looks at you. I was really pleased with the effort on the defensive side of the ball,” added Anderson.

Scoring Breakdown –

Early on it appeared the Cougars were going to score on their opening possession as they drove inside the Minot State five-yard line but a loss fumble turned the ball over. On the drive Watson gave a sign of things to come with a 54-yard jaunt to the MiSU eight-yard line.

USF put up the first score on their next possession. Instead of handing the ball to Watson or Myles, Walters went up top on the first play of the second drive, hitting a wide open Nate Johnson on a 59-yard scoring play for a 7-0 lead. Johnson finished the game with two catches for 68 yards and a TD while adding 42 yards in kickoff returns.

The lead grew to 14-0 as USF moved the ball 67 yards in 12 plays as Watson scored on a two-yard run with 4:29 to play in the first quarter. On the drive, which took 6:30 off the clock, Watson rushed eight times for 45 yards and put up a TD on a fourth down run.

MiSU answered on their next possession with the help of a 43-yard pass from Ben Bolinske to Lavante Bushnell, who finished with three catches for 54 yards and a TD. Bushnell finished off the scoring drive with a four-yard TD reception from Bolinske as the visitors drew within 14-7.

However, USF would close the second quarter on a surge. At the 10:47 mark, Watson scored on 45-yard run for a 21-7 lead. Later, Myles capped off an eight-play, 82-yard scoring drive with a six-yard run. Then after USF defense held MiSU late in the quarter, Walters connected with Clint Sigg on a 30-yard TD pitch-and-catch for a 35-7 lead with 1:28 to play until halftime.

The Cougars added a pair of TDs in the third quarter as Sokup hauled in a TD pass from Walters at the 9:56 mark for a 42-7 lead. Then, Myles found the end zone again on a one-yard run at the 4:09 mark to cap a 10-play, 52-yard drive that used up 5:27 of the game clock.

MiSU ended that 35-0 USF run by putting up a second TD as Bolinske, who threw for 140 yards and rushed for 39 yards, scored on a two-yard run as the third quarter clock winded to zero. Early in the fourth quarter, Schroyer found the end zone for the first time in his career. He toted the ball four times for 25 yards on the drive as his two-yard scoring run capped a six-play, 42-yard scoring drive.

Next for USF will be a road game at Bemidji State (4-1, 4-1 NSIC) at 2 p.m., on Oct. 6 in Bemidji, Minn.

Notes –

~ USF is averaging 37.6 points per game (188 points) while allowing 17.6 per game.

~ Through five games, USF has a league-best 1,514 rushing yards on 239 carries for 6.3 yards per carry. With 444 yards today, USF is now averaging 302.8 yards rushing per game and has a 17-to-2 margin in rushing TDs over opponents.

~ In total offense, USF has accumulated 2,455 yards on 333 plays for a 7.4 yards per play average. So far, USF has scored 27 TDs to just 11 for opponents. In a comparison to a year ago, USF has 405 more yards in total offense, including 346 more rushing yards.

~ Of note, USF has been a fast starting team in 2018 with a 57-0 edge in the first quarter. USF, which has a 188-to-88 point margin differential, also has a 48-to-17 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.