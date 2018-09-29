HIGHLIGHTS: Warriors Ruin Wolves on Gypsy Days

ABERDEEN, S.D. — The 103rd Gypsy Days game proved to be an evenly matched contest between Northern State University and Winona State University, however the Wolves fell 22-15. Northern drops to 1-4 overall and the year, while Winona improves to 3-2.

The Wolves kicked off to begin the game, and a forced fumble by Chase Teiken and recovery by Alex Gray instantly shifted the momentum their way. The recovery led to the Wolves first points of the game, a 31-yard field goal off the foot of Mitch Tschakert. Winona State answered with a touchdown, grabbing the lead late in the first quarter, and then two teams went scoreless through the remainder of the half.

The Warriors then extended their lead in the third with their second touchdown of afternoon at the 9-minute mark. Northern began to chip away on their first drive of the fourth quarter, marching down the field on eight plays. Hunter Trautman connected with Jacob Streit for the pair’s fourth touchdown of the season, a 7-yard reception. NSU then grabbed their second lead of the game, midway through the fourth with Trautman’s second passing touchdown. The sophomore hit Colten Drageset for a 2-yard score, following a huge 49-yard reception by Dakota Larson.

Winona State however answered in the final 2-minutes of play with their first rushing touchdown of the afternoon. The Wolves gained possession of the ball with 1:43 to play in regulation, however were unable to make things happen.

In total, the Wolves recorded 152 yards rushing and 286 yards passing, for 438 yards of total offense. Not only did they record more offensive yardage than the Warriors, but NSU forced two interceptions and ten tackles for a total loss of 25 yards on defense. Northern converted on 7-of-21 third downs and 2-of-5 fourth downs.

Trautman tallied 286 yards passing, completing 22-of-44, with two touchdowns and a 53-yard long. He also added 90 yards rushing to lead the team, averaging 5.3 yards per carry. Chaka Kelly followed with 38 yards on the ground. Dakota Larson led the receiving front for the Wolves with 164 total yards, averaging 20.5 yards per reception, and added 15 yards rushing.

Alex Gray led the Wolves defense with nine tackles, including seven solo stops. The senior had a career day adding both a fumble recovery and interception, as well as a pass breakup. Etienne Ezeff and Preston Droessler were second on the team with seven tackles apiece. Droessler led the linebackers with 2.5 tackles for a total loss of nine yards, including the team’s only sack. Chance Olson and TJ Roberts tallied six and five tackles respectively, with Roberts grabbing the team’s second and final interception on a potential WSU scoring play.

Jacob Wiedrich punted for 256 total yards, averaging 42.7 yards per punt with a 52-yard long and three inside the 20. He also added 172 yards on kickoffs, averaging 57.0 yards per kick. Boston Bauer and Larson led the returns with 25 and 23 yards respectively on kickoffs.

The Wolves return to action next Saturday on the road at Concordia-St. Paul. Kickoff is schedule for 12 p.m. from Seafoam Stadium.