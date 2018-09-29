“Paws” For A Good Cause

SIOUX FALLS, SD- With the weather turning a bit cooler, it’s a good time to get outdoors before winter hits. On Saturday morning, dozens of people and their furry friends did just that.

The 9th annual Boxer Walk took place in Dunham Park. The walk benefits the non-profit Northern Plains Boxer Rescue, which reaches five states including South Dakota.

The rescue works to rescue, rehabilitate, and re-home boxers in need. Organizers say this walk also helps get the word out about their many foster dogs looking for good homes. There are currently 35 boxers in the organization available to adopt or foster.

“We actually borrowed this walk (I think) from Minnesota and they had one. Some people have told us about it. It’s just a good way everyone with boxers and then we open it up to other dogs. It’s just a way for all of us to get together to (kind of) raise awareness about boxers out there in our organization,” says organizer Marvin Bahr.

The Northern Plains Boxer Rescue works in Iowa, South Dakota, north dakota, Minnesota and Nebraska. For more information, visit everyboxercounts.com .