SiouxperCon Returns to the Sioux Empire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – It’s not quite Halloween yet, but many people are dressing up this weekend as their favorite characters.

That’s because SiouxperCon is back for the third year. The three-day event allows people to dress up and celebrate all things geeky while promoting literacy.

This year all proceeds will go to Reach Literacy and the JY6 Foundation.

Organizers say the event is getting bigger and bigger every year. It started at the Ramkota Hotel and is now being held at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

There are 75 vendors this year, selling things like comic books, original art and toys. Organizers say this an inclusive community where people can be themselves.

“The geek culture is taking over, I mean what are the biggest movies out there right now? It’s Avengers, it’s Wonder Woman and there’s Batman and big tv shows, Walking Dead, great tv shows. So what’s cool is we don’t have to hide in the basement anymore,” said Shane Gerlach, Chairman of SiouxperCon.

Family day starts at 10 a.m. Sunday and goes until 5 p.m. Tickets are ten dollars, Children ten and under are free.