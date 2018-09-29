International Medalist Brings the Art of Tai Chi to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, SD- Tai Chi is all about finding your center and focusing on the present. It’s a physical activity that combines strength and meditation. It could also be a form of healing.

“Reducing that anxiety, depression, the lower back pains, and any other health issues that people may present to me,” says Instructor Dan Davis.

Dan Davis has been practicing the art of Tai Chi for the past 23 years. He has even competed and won numerous national and international tournaments. There is one event four years ago that changed his life and inspired him to change others.

Davis explains,” I survived an armed robbery attempt and I was overwhelmed with anxiety that I experienced. Anytime I stepped out in public, nightmares of how that could have played out.”

Since then, Davis teaches classes at Snap Fitness in Sioux Falls . Even though he started out competing, Davis now wants to focus on improving people’s lives.

This sport is fairly new to Sioux Falls and he hopes these classes help Tai Chi grow.

“I think it’s in the western hemisphere it’s a little tough to generate popularity. Especially when you got Mixed-Marital Arts today. You know, that’s gaining popularity,” says Davis.

Dan offers classes every Saturday morning at nine at Snap Fitness.

Each session is forty-five minutes long.

He hopes to be adding more classes in the future.