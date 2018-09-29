Wagner Football Team Bus Vandalized During Redfield Homecoming Game

REDFIELD, S.D.- An opposing team’s bus was allegedly vandalized Friday night during a homecoming game in Redfield.

The bus carrying the Wagner High School football team was tagged with paint sometime during the game.

School officials say the bus was washed off before leaving the campus, but then egged on the way out.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Redfield Police Department or Redfield School.

Redfield school officials say they have contacted Wagner school administration and football coaches to apologize.

An apology has also been issued from the school to the Wagner community for “thoughtless actions.”

School officials say they do not want the Wagner community to feel this incident “accurately represents Redfield.”