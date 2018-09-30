Coyotes Sweep Western Illinois

3-0 Win Vaults USD Volleyblall to 4-0 In Summit League

VERMILLION, S.D. — A balanced offensive attacked pushed South Dakota past Western Illinois 25-12, 25-17, 25-16 in Sunday’s Summit League volleyball contest played at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

Five different Coyotes supplied five or more kills in a match that saw the hosts hit a collective .286 as a team, the second highest match hitting percentage this season.

“That balance makes a real big difference in defending,” Coach Leanne Williamson said. “It makes us a lot harder to defend.”

Hayley Dotseth led the way with 12 kills and only one error for a .367 hitting percentage, while the senior from Johnston, Iowa, added 12 digs, two assists and two service aces.

Taylor Wilson, a senior, and junior Elizabeth Loschen added eight kills apiece while freshman Lolo Weideman had seven and redshirt freshman Emily Grathoff chipped in five.

Madison Jurgens contributed 37 assists, seven digs and on service in the match that pushed the Coyotes record to 10-6 overall and 4-0 in the Summit League.

“Jurgens did a very good job of moving the ball around, she got everybody involved early in the match and we saw a lot of them have success early on,” said Williamson.

Anne Rasmussen chipped in 15 digs, two assists and on service ace as South Dakota remained unbeaten at home this season at 5-0 and moved to 23-3 all-time inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

South Dakota hosts defending league champion Denver on Friday during Dakota Days before traveling to Brookings to face arch-rival South Dakota State on Sunday.

-Recap Courtesy USD Athletics