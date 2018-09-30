Jacks Open Valley Play With Hard Fought Dakota Marker Loss To NDSU

Bison Edge SDSU 21-17

FARGO, N.D. — Yesterday the South Dakota State football team proved that they still are very much a contender for the national title.

Meanwhile North Dakota State proved once again that the Jacks will likely have to go through them again in the playoffs to do that.

In one of the more evenly matched games of the Dakota Marker series, North Dakota State ended the Rock’s two year stay in Brookings with a 21-17 win. In virtually every category the two teams were at or nearly even. SDSU will certainly lament allowing several third and long conversions, as well as only being able to force one turnover after forcing NDSU into five last year.

The Jacks host Indiana State next Saturday at 6 PM.