Scare School Prepares Actors for Jaycee’s Haunted House

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Folks in Sioux Falls are preparing to put their best scare forward this haunted house season. Sunday they learned some tips and tricks to be the scariest in town.

Volunteers with the Jaycees Haunted House are getting a lesson in how to scare with Scare School.

“How to take a linebacker and make them cry,” said Brandon Callenius, Project Advisor.

Classes have been held for four years to make sure Jaycees has the scariest haunted house in Sioux Falls.

“We get a lot of people that come in and have never scared anybody in their life, more so than people who have come in and said ‘oh yeah we’ve acted in haunted houses for a decade already.’ So we just found a need that somebody had to teach these guys what to do,” said Callenius.

First it’s classroom based. People learn all kinds of scare tactics such as using props or their voice. The scaring is all hands off, the actors are not allowed to touch people while scaring them. However, they do learn safety procedures and “what if scenarios” like if someone tries to take a prop. Then it’s time to get into character and practice what they’ve learned.

“We’ll have our veterans go through as customers and they will then critique and give tips for those who are scaring so they can improve themselves,” said Callenius.

Everyone scares differently, so the class helps people find their niche for what works best to scare people.

Volunteers say it’s fun because they all have a shared passion: to scare.

“I love to scare people. Halloween is my Christmas,” said Volunteer, Melissa Medlen

“I just love the fact that your nightmares can come alive and just the thrill of the scare.”

Now that they’ve learned the ins out outs they can’t wait to scare others this October. Opening night is October 12th in the Fine Arts Center at the Fairgrounds. People can still sign up to volunteer as an actor in the haunted house. They plan to have another scare school closer to the opening. You must be 16 or older to volunteer. Anyone 14 or 15-years-old can also volunteer, but must have a parent with them.

Click here for more info: http://www.siouxfallsjaycees.org/get-involved/volunteer/