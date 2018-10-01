Boys State AA and A Golf Recap

Boys State AA and A Golf Recap

DELL RAPIDS, SD… Tea Area’s Brock Murphy birdied the first hole and went on to shoot a 75 to take the first round lead at the Boys “A” state tournament Monday. Sisseton’s Nate Nielsen is one shot back with 18 holes left on Tuesday. Dakota Valley, led by Paul Bruns has the team lead by 3 shots. There are 6 teams within 10 shots of the lead. Tea Area is 3 back and Roncalli and Madison are tied for 3rd 5 shots behind. The Cavaliers have won the last two team titles.

BROOKINGS, SD… Brookings Country Club is the site of the Boys “AA” state tournament and RC Stevens’ Adam Salter has a 2-shot lead after day one, whooting a 71. His Raiders also have a 5-shot lead over Lincoln in the team competition. Ryan’s Neff’s 74 led the Patriots. He’s in 3rd place. Jackson Faber of Brandon Valley shot a 73 and trails Salter by 2 shots.

Both tournaments conclude on Tuesday.