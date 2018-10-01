Camper Explodes, Iowa Man Burned After Lighting Cigarette

Associated Press,
SIOUX CITY, Iowa – An Iowa man was severely burned when his camper exploded after he lit a cigarette.The explosion happened around 2 p.m. Sunday in the town of Schleswig.

The 28-year-old injured man was flown to another hospital for treatment of his burns afterward.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s office says the 28-year-old opened the door of his camper to light a cigarette just before the explosion.

The camper was destroyed in the blast. Three nearby businesses sustained minor wall damage from the explosion.

