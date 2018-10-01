Canada’s foreign minister lauds free trade deal

WASHINGTON (AP) – Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland says the new free trade deal with the United States and Mexico is a victory for Canadians.

Freeland was Canada’s chief negotiator in the talks. She says the deal maintains tariff free access to the majority of Canadian exports to the American market.

The U.S. market accounts for 75 percent of what Canada exports so a free trade deal is critical for Canada.

Freeland says the Canadian dairy industry will be compensated for the additional U.S. access to the Canadian market. The agreement was reached late Sunday and gives U.S. farmers greater access to the Canadian dairy market.