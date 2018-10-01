City Elects Paul Lundberg as Brandon Mayor

BRANDON, S.D. — The city of Brandon has filled its town’s largest role.

Paul Lundberg was voted unanimously as Brandon’s new mayor at Monday’s city council meeting. His duties are effective immediately.

Lundberg is from Brandon and is serving as the business manager for the Brandon Valley School District.

He says he was planning on running for the position next spring, but former Mayor Larry Beesley’s resignation in August sped up the process.

He’s excited to serve the city that’s given him his start.

“I just want to give back to the community. I’ve been the business manager of the Brandon Valley School District for almost 30 years now. The community has been very good to me, and it’s a way for me to give back,” says Mayor Paul Lundberg.

Lundberg won’t serve a full term. His current term runs until May.