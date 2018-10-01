Five Children Missing With Their Mother

Authorities in Minnesota are seeking five children missing along with their mother, who is the wife of a murder suspect.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding 39-year-old Izetta Cooley and her five children, ages 10 to 17. Authorities say Cooley is under court order not to have contact with her children. Three were seen leaving the residence in Rock Creek last night and traveling with Izetta (Mollycia, Mateo and Morgan). The other two, Mojo and Marco were not seen but it is possible all five are traveling with her. Law enforcement is asking for assistance in locating: Mateo Cooley, 10; Mollycia Cooley, 11; Mojo Cooley, 13; Morgan Cooley, 16; and Marco Cooley, 17. They may be in Minnesota but may also be traveling in South Dakota or North Dakota. There are no photos of the other children at this time.

Because of recent events authorities are concerned for their welfare. Izetta Cooley is 5’04”, 180 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. They are believed to be traveling in a black 2007 Suzuki XL7 with MN license plate 103WJC.

Cooley’s husband, 44-year-old Miguel Cooley of Moorhead, is accused of fatally shooting Gabriel Perez outside a McDonald’s restaurant in Fargo, North Dakota, on Sept. 23.

Izetta’s residence is in Moorhead, MN but it is unclear where they may be heading. It is possible they are staying in a hotel. If you think you have seen the Cooley children or have information regarding their whereabouts please contact the Mower County Sheriff’s Office at 507-437-9400 or dial 911.