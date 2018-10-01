Legg Uses Her Head To Lead Augustana Past St. Cloud State

Vikings Win 1-0

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Vikings closed out the weekend at home with a 1-0 win over St. Cloud State to split the weekend’s contests. With the win, the Vikings improve to 7-2-1 (6-1-0 NSIC).

Freshman Alexis Legg found herself in the stat line, scoring a goal for the eighth time this season. In the 40th minute of the game Shannon McKnight sent a pass that found Legg’s head and she took care of the rest.

Legg gives many thanks to her teammates for her offensive output she has notched this season. “Many of my goals are clean up goals and the services and crosses coming from my teammates have been great,” Legg said.

Alexis Legg has had a phenomenal freshman season for the Vikings, tallying eight goals and is at the top in the conference in numerous categories. Legg has 17 points this season for the Vikings. She also has a shot on goal percentage of .600.

In the NSIC, Legg falls in third place for points and points per game, and is in second place in goals with eight. Rachel Norton of Bemidji State leads the conference in goals, tallying 10 in her senior season for the Beavers. Legg also finds herself in second in the conference for game winning goals scored She has put three game winning goals in the net for the Vikings, just behind another Beaver, Allyson Smith, who has four.

Head Coach Brandon Barkus said this game was a good bounce back after a loss on Friday against the Bulldogs of UMD. “Our overall attitude was really good after a tough one on Fay; overall it was just a good team performance,” Barkus said.

The Vikings are looking forward to practice this week and return to action Friday, Oct. 5 at Winona State with a 2 p.m. start time. They will continue NSIC play on Sunday, Oct. 7 against the Peacocks of Upper Iowa at 1 p.m.

-Recap Courtesy AU Athletics