Mayor Paul TenHaken Announces Appointment of Director of Finance

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken fills out the last seat in his administration.

The mayor appointed Shawn Pritchett as the Director of Finance for the city. The Pipestone, Minnesota native has a background in economics and public affairs.

Pritchett has been the Chief Operating Officer of Costello Companies since 2014.

The mayor’s appointment requires city council approval. It will be decided by councilors next Thursday.