Meet Sonnie: The Little Superhero

SIOUX FALLS, SD – Six-year-old Sonnie is probably one of the happiest kids you could ever meet, but he had a rough start.

“I thought he was always sick from the beginning. Like I’ve always felt like there was something wrong. I just wasn’t 100% sure what it was,” says mom Christina Stainbrook.

When Sonnie was thirteen months old, he was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. This is when the white blood cells multiply and take over the body.

Dr. George Maher of Sanford Health explains, “One of the white blood cell lines turned malignant and started dividing out of control and took over his bone marrow along with some of his other organs.”

The cancer started as a staph infection, which then led to a rash followed by a case of pneumonia. The doctors at Sanford started intense chemotherapy right away and his family stood by his side through it all.

“He was receiving chemotherapy pills every day. Every four weeks, he would get intravenous chemotherapy. Then every 12 weeks he would get a spinal tap and we injected chemotherapy into his spinal fluid,” says Dr. Maher.

Sonnie’s brother, John would be by his side whenever he could. “I was just by his bed just like trying to see when he would wake up and wondering what was happening.”

“You know, he’s as strong as I’ve ever seen anyone. we always kind of embraced that he was (kind of) our superhero,” says dad Layton Schimke.

Now Dr. Maher conducts Sonnie’s checkups to see if he could experience some long-term effects because the chemo took over Sonnie’s body at a young age.

“Children could have cognitive issues like math, memory,” says Dr. Maher.

Sonnie had to relearn the basic lessons like holding a pencil or maintaining his balance. However during his battle and now through remission, he never failed to make his family and his doctors smile. One special superhero even took notice of sonnie’s bravery.

Dr. Maher jokes, “The leukemia was a side show for him. He just wouldn’t let it get in his way.”

“Seeing him dressed as Batman is always awesome and just getting to spend time with him. You know, that’s what it’s all about. Hopefully, we can inspire them as much as inspire us to do what we do,” says Superhero Batman.

“Call me crazy. When he could pretend like he was Batman or part of Batman, it gave him so much extra strength to get through the chemo and to get through bad days,” says Stainbrook.

Sonnie has been in remission for about three years now. So far during his checkups, there has been no sign of cancer in this body.