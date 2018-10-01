Mexico says new trade deal ‘provides certainty’

WASHINGTON (AP) – Mexico’s future foreign relations secretary says the new trade agreement between Mexico, the United States and Canada “provides certainty for financial markets, investment and job creation.”

Marcelo Ebrard also acknowledged Monday “some of the new regulations, like the changes in the content rules, may pose some challenges for companies to adapt to.”

Outgoing President Enrique Pena Nieto said via Twitter on Monday the deal negotiated over the last 13 months “achieves what we proposed at the beginning: a win-win-win agreement.”

Pena Nieto leaves office Dec. 1. He’ll be replaced by President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who tapped Ebrard to be his foreign relations secretary.

U.S. President Donald Trump says the new agreement is a “great deal.”