Out and About with Kali: Week of October 1

Fall has arrived, not only officially on the calendar, but the events happening this week absolutely embrace the change of seasons. Check out some of the more fun events happening throughout the Sioux Empire, including the fall Art & Wine Walk, and the Chocoholic Frolic!

Friday, October 5 – October Art & Wine Walk, Sioux Falls

Friday, October 5 – Harvest Festival, Canton

Friday, October 5 – Third Annual Adult Spelling Bee, Sioux Falls

Saturday, October 6 – Chocoholic Frolic, Sioux Falls

Saturday, October 6 – Festifall, Newton Hills State Park

Saturday, October 6 – Riverview Tree Farm’s Pumpkin Festival, Canton