Out and About with Kali: Week of October 1

Carleen Wild,
Fall has arrived, not only officially on the calendar, but the events happening this week absolutely embrace the change of seasons. Check out some of the more fun events happening throughout the Sioux Empire, including the fall Art & Wine Walk, and the Chocoholic Frolic!

Friday, October 5 – October Art & Wine WalkSioux Falls

Friday, October 5 – Harvest FestivalCanton

Friday, October 5 – Third Annual Adult Spelling BeeSioux Falls 

Saturday, October 6 – Chocoholic FrolicSioux Falls 

Saturday, October 6 – FestifallNewton Hills State Park

Saturday, October 6 – Riverview Tree Farm’s Pumpkin FestivalCanton

 

