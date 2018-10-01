Riding Into Fall With F.A.B

SIOUX FALLS, SD- Wilde Prairie Winery, which is just outside of Sioux Falls, is offering more than just a sweet taste of grapes. The winery also uses apples fresh from an orchard right behind the vineyard to make a special fall wine. The winery’s co-owner says the idea for this winery was to bring a little slice of Napa Valley to the Plains.

“When I was in college, I took wine making and grape growing. Of course of love of wine came from living in California. We moved here and I started putting just a little vineyard in and stuff like that. I didn’t have a plan of having a winery, it was just a hobby. It kept growing and it just got out of control,” says Co-Owner Victoria Wilde.

The winery is not the only place getting into the fall spirit. “Falls Area Bicyclists” otherwise known as F.A.B, kicked off fall here.

“It kind of signals in the end of the summer season, the typical summer biking season. But then keeps people going into fall and into the winter,” says F.A.B President Michael Christensen.

F.A.B usually rides through apple orchards to celebrate the season, but this year they decided to mix it up. The biking group is for anyone, you don’t have to be a serious biker to join.

Christensen explains, “Riding in the city is a lot slower than going out hardcore on the country roads. So if you define biker as ‘somebody out a country road going 18 miles an hour,’ um no you don’t have to be that. Most of our rides are not that.”

One of the reasons why the group formed was to promote biker safety. The group offers classes to kids to teach about helmets, braking, and road safety. Their biggest class is a day course for adults.

“Ultimately you end up on a ride in the city practicing staying visible to drivers, communicating to drivers,” says Christensen.

42% of bike-car crashes involve crosswalks usually when a driver is turning right. So here’s a tip if you do bike into on-coming traffic.

“We teach ride in the lane. Ride where drivers are looking because most drivers (if they see a bicyclist) won’t hit the bicyclist,” says Christensen.

For more information on F.A.B and how you can join their ride, visit their website fallsareabicyclists.org.