Scoreboard Monday, October 1st
Boys State Golf
“AA” @ Brookings CC
+14 RC Stevens
+19 Lincoln
+24 Spearfish
+27 Roosevelt
+29 Yankton
71-Adam Salter (RC Stevens)
73-Jackson Faber (BV)
74-Ryan Neff (Lincoln)
75-Michael Frick (Yankton)
Simon Hacecky (Yankton)
“A” @ Rocky Run GC (Dell Rapids)
+55 Dakota Valley
+58 Tea Area
+60 Roncalli, Madison
+64 Sioux Valley
+65 Sisseton
75-Brock Murphy (Tea Area)
76-Nate Nielsen (Sisseton)
79-Lucas Schaefbauer (Roncalli)
Paul Bruns (Dakota Valley)
Westin Trinhaile (Sioux Valley)
Ryne Whisler (Vermillion)
Alex VandeGreind (SF Christian)
Men’s Golf
The Jackrabbit @ The Prairie Club
2nd Round
561-Central Florida (-15)
564-Kansas
584-Idaho
586-Missouri
589-SDSU (6th)
135-Kyler tate (UCF) -9
145-Harry Duggan (SDS) 12th place
Men’s Soccer
Mary 2, Presentation 1
H.S. Volleyball
Bon Homme def. Hanson, 25-18, 25-17, 12-25, 25-21
Edmunds Central def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-7, 25-12, 25-7
McCook Central/Montrose def. Baltic, 25-12, 25-19, 25-9
Redfield/Doland def. Mobridge-Pollock, 25-14, 25-13, 25-18
Waubay/Summit def. Britton-Hecla, 25-18, 25-18, 25-16
Waverly-South Shore def. Lake Preston, 25-12, 25-19, 25-13
West Central def. Sioux Valley, 25-15, 25-18, 25-18