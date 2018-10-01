SFPD Adding Purple Ribbons in Support of Domestic Violence Awareness Month

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – October is the start of fall festivities, but it’s also a time of awareness, especially for domestic violence.

To kick-off Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Sioux Falls police officers are putting purple ribbons on their patrol cars. According to recent studies, one in every four women is affected by domestic violence.

Last year, in Sioux Falls alone, police responding to over 1,400 calls to domestic abuse. Organizers say they hope these ribbons bond the city and law enforcement together.

“We are not going to allow domestic violence in our community. We will do everything we can between law enforcement and community agencies to support victims. hold perpetrators accountable, and make people aware that this is not an issue that we’re going to ignore,” said Amy Carter, a Minnehaha County Family Violence Council member.

Take Back the Night is one of the biggest events for the Minnehaha County Family Violence Council. You can join them and their fight on October 11th at the Multi-Cultural Center in Sioux Falls.