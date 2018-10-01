Sioux Falls Police Investigating After Report of Shots Fired

Carleen Wild,
Sioux Falls Police are looking for whoever might be responsible for shots fired around 11:37 p.m. Sunday night. Officers were dispatched to the area of W 20Th  St. and S Prairie Ave. after a caller told Metro Communications that they observed a vehicle leaving the area and heard three to four gunshots.

An area residence was found to have been struck by bullets, but no one was injured. No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

