South Dakota woman killed in North Dakota crash identified

UNDERWOOD, N.D. (AP) – Authorities have identified a South Dakota woman who died in a one-vehicle crash in central North Dakota.

The Highway Patrol says 31-year-old Courtney Silk, of Eagle Butte, South Dakota, was driving a sport utility vehicle that rolled in the ditch off U.S. Highway 83 in McLean County on Friday night.

She was pronounced dead at the scene about 3 ½ miles south of Underwood. A passenger was taken to a Bismarck hospital with unspecified injuries.