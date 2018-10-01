Supporting Cancer Victims and Families Through Pink Hair

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Some people are adding a little color to their hair to support those affected by cancer.

Bright pink hair extensions are showing support for breast cancer survivors and their families. More than a hundred women and men stopped by the Avera Cancer Center on Monday.

October is breast cancer awareness month. This is an opportunity to mark the event in style while also starting a conversation.

“People just say why do you have that in your hair, and then it’s a conversation piece to start and say that this is to help raise money for all types of cancer not just breast cancer. It’s a great way to support, and who doesn’t want a little pink in their hair,” says Nancy Cordell.

“As women we know that it could affect us at any time. We love to just kind of rally around each other, and just know that we are loved through the process, and just support each other in that way,” says hair stylist Becky Frederiksen.

Proceeds from today’s event benefit the Avera Cancer Institute in Sioux Falls.