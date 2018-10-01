Trudeau says new trade deal needed to be fair

WASHINGTON (AP) – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (troo-DOH’) says his country is in a more stable place now that it has completed a renegotiation of a free trade deal with the United States and Mexico.

The agreement was reached late Sunday and gives U.S. farmers greater access to the Canadian dairy market. But it keeps the former North American Free Trade Agreement dispute-resolution process that the U.S. wanted to jettison. It offers Canada protection if Trump goes ahead with plans to impose tariffs on cars, trucks and auto parts imported into the United States.

Trudeau says the deal needed to be fair and level the playing field given that one trading partner is 10 times larger. He says Canada did not accept “any deal.”

U.S. President Donald Trump calls the pact the “most important deal we’ve ever made by far.”