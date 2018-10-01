Trump celebrates new trade deal, called USMCA

WASHINGTON (AP) – Trump is celebrating his latest revamped trade agreement with America’s two neighbors and is calling the pact for the United States, Mexico and Canada the USMCA.

He said Monday the deal has a “good ring to it,” repeating U-S-M-C-A several times.

The agreement was reached late Sunday and gives U.S. farmers greater access to the Canadian dairy market. But it keeps the former North American Free Trade Agreement dispute-resolution process that the U.S. wanted to jettison. It offers Canada protection if Trump goes ahead with plans to impose tariffs on cars, trucks and auto parts imported into the United States.

Trump said in the Rose Garden on Monday the pact is the “most important deal we’ve ever made by far.”