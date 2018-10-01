Trump says he wants ‘comprehensive’ FBI probe on Kavanaugh

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says he wants a “comprehensive” FBI investigation of the sexual assault accusations against his Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh.

Speaking at a White House Rose Garden event Monday, Trump told reporters that he continues to support Kavanaugh. But he also wants the FBI to investigate the charges from Christine Blasey Ford and as many as two other accusers.

Kavanaugh has strongly denied the allegations, but the Senate directed the FBI to investigate them for up to a week..

Trump said he wants the FBI probe “to be comprehensive.” He also denied reports that the White House is limiting the scope of the probe, saying, “my White House is doing whatever the senators want.”

He said the one thing he wants is speed, because drawing it out is “unfair” to Kavanaugh’s family.