USF To Host October 2018 Term of Court

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota Supreme Court will hold it’s October 2018 Term of Court at the University of Sioux Falls today.

Three cases will be heard during the three day event. Court will open at 9 a.m., with cases commencing on the hour. The sessions will be held at the Meredith Auditorium, in the Jeschke Fine Arts Center. Booklets, with a schedule and short synopsis of the cases will be available for anyone attending any of the Court’s sessions. Biographical information on the Justices and a summary of appellate procedure will also be available.

Piper v. Young, Dollar Loan Center of South Dakota LLC v. South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation, Division of Banking, and Krsank v. Brant Lake Sanitary District will be argued on Monday. On Tuesday, the Court will hear State of South Dakota v. Livingood, Cedar v. Johnson, and Zochert v. Protective Life Insurance. The State of South Dakota v. Uhre, State of South Dakota v. Ledbetter, and State of South Dakota v. Swan will be heard Wednesday, the final day of arguments.

Proper courtroom protocol includes: removing caps and hats before entering the courtroom, entering the courtroom prior to the beginning of an argument, stand when Justices enter and leave the courtroom, listening attentively, and turning off cell phones before entering the courtroom.

Proper courtroom protocol does NOT include: bringing food, drinks, cameras or other recording devices into the courtroom, entering or leaving the courtroom during an argument, chewing gum or creating any distracting behavior, engage in any conversation once an argument begins.

For a brief summary of each of the cases, click here.

Chief Justice Gilbertson says anyone in the Sioux Empire is welcome to attend any of the Court’s sessions.