34-year-old man dead after pickup truck crash in Spearfish

SPEARFISH, S.D. (AP) – A 34-year-old man is dead after a pickup truck crash off Interstate 90 in Spearfish.

The Highway Patrol says the pickup left the roadway about 3:20 p.m. Monday, went through a golf course and came to a stop at a fence.

The driver was taken to a Spearfish hospital and later pronounced dead. He wasn’t immediately identified.