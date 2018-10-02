Animal Abuse Charges Drop From 200 To 55 For Rapid City Woman

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rapid City has significantly dropped the number of abuse charges in its case against the owner of a pet store that was raided by authorities in August.

Marinda Parks had originally faced over 200 charges after officials seized pets and dead animals from her yet-to-be-opened store. The city is now charging her with 55 counts including inhumane treatment and care and treatment violations.

Parks’ attorney, Timothy Rensch, pleaded not guilty to the charges at a Monday court hearing, saying he would challenge probable cause. Prosecutors are now trying to prove abuse against fewer animals including dogs, kittens, hamsters, a finch and a catfish.

Investigators seized animals from the unopened store in August after tips from the public. Rensch has said his client doesn’t abuse animals.