Another New Mixed-Use Development Announced for East 8th and Rail Yard Area

Another new mixed use development is announced for downtown Sioux Falls.

Howe Investment Company on Monday announced the construction of the East Bank Depot, a mixed-use retail, office, and living redevelopment of a former freight warehouse along the re-purposed rail yard on East 8th Street.

Co-Op Architecture is managing all planning and architectural design of the property. Developers say the redevelopment pays tribute to the history and location, and will provide both tenants and the public convenient access to The Falls, the river walk, bike paths, parks, the Levitt Amphitheater, entertainment, shopping, and restaurants.