Badlands Motor Speedway to Be Demolished If Not Sold

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Badlands Motor Speedway will either be sold or torn down.

Badlands says in the latest update on their website that its final sell date is December 31st. The property’s current selling price is around $6 million. Their website goes on to say that they have been getting quotes to demolish the track, bleachers, and buildings.

Owner Chuck Brennan says if the track isn’t sold by the end of the year, it will be turned into grassland for a wildlife sanctuary.