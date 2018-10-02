Lennox Residents Voting on Pool Bond

LENNOX, S.D. – It’s election day in Lennox and it’s not too late to cast your vote.

Voters are deciding whether or not to approve a $1.7 million bond. It would go toward a new pool. In an effort to keep costs low, supporters said the pool would be a modest attraction for now.

This comes after an engineer said the old Lennox pool was leaking and had surpassed its shelf life. The old pool was a community favorite for years, something made possible thanks to other generations.

“Whether it was our parents, our grandparents, our neighbor, aunts and uncles, – whoever it might be, and so I would ask the community that this is kind of our turn,” said Lennox Pool Committee member, Britney Mower.

If it passes, the average taxpayer would pay a little over $12 per month. The pool would likely open at the end of next summer. It also need a 60% yes vote to pass.