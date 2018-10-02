Lincoln, Neff Win “AA” State Golf Titles

BROOKINGS, SD… Lincoln’s Ryan Neff put together a brilliant final round 71 to win the State “AA” title by 4 shots over Adam Salter of RC Stevens and Kevin Kolb of Spearfish. Neff was just 1 over par for the 2 rounds of golf at the Brookings Country Club. The Patriots also rallied as a team to beat the Raiders by 4 shots by combining for a 30 over par score in 36 holes. Roosevelt was 3rd, 19 shots behind the Pats as Jack Lundin shot a final round 73 to lead the Riders. He tied for 4th place individually. The Bucks of Yankton finished 5th in the team competition.