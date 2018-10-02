Mark Judge’s lawyer says FBI interview completed

WASHINGTON (AP) – Mark Judge, a high school friend of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, has completed his interview with FBI agents.

His attorney, Barbara “Biz” Van Gelder, wouldn’t say Tuesday when the interview concluded or what Judge was asked. Judge is one of multiple people the FBI has already interviewed as part of its reopened background investigation into Kavanaugh.

On Monday, Van Gelder said her client had been questioned by the FBI but the interview was “not completed.”

Christine Blasey Ford, a California college professor, has said Judge was in the room when a drunken Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were teenagers in the early 1980s. Judge has denied the allegations, as has Kavanaugh.

Two other people who Ford said attended the same party have also been interviewed by the FBI.