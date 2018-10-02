Morning Technical Director

KDLT-TV

KDLT-TV (NBC Affiliate in Sioux Falls, SD) seeks a fulltime Morning Technical Director responsible for directing KDLT News Today.

Our ideal candidate is a leader who can multitask by directing the morning show, and supervising multiple production assistants simultaneously. These duties include but are not limited to: monitoring production assistants editing skills and time management throughout the morning shift, and provide training to all production assistants. You must have excellent time management skills and be able to meet deadlines.

As a Technical Director, you will be responsible for directing KDLT News Today and news cut-ins for NBC’s Today Show. Your responsibilities also include recording weather updates before the morning show, going to and taking notes daily police briefing, and as needed, you will also be required to record satellite interviews that will be used for future broadcasts.

Qualifications include: having knowledge of and understanding Ross production board, good communication skills, ability to multitask, valid driving license and excellent driving record, proficient in using video cameras and non-linear editing equipment, flexible schedule for breaking news, fill-in for other shifts as necessary, working with producers and keeping up with constant changes in scripts. Time management skills are a must. Knowledge of Aurora Playout Server and AP ENPS Newsroom Software are a plus.

Please send cover letter and resume to: KDLT-TV; 3600 South Westport Avenue; Sioux Falls, SD or e-mail Production Manager Jeff Johnson at j_johnson@kdlt.com EOE