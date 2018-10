Murphy and his Tea Titans are State “A” Champs

DELL RAPIDS, SD… Tuesday was a great day to be a Tea Titan at Rocky Run Golf Course. The boys golf team won the Class “A” state title by 13 shots over Sisseton and Brock Murphy rallied from 2 shots down with 2 holes to play to win medalist honors. Murphy was 9 over par for his 2 rounds and Sisseton’s Nate Nielsen was 11 over. Defending champion Lucas Schaefbaeur of Roncalli finished 3rd.