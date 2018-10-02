OG Girls and Roosevelt Boys are 1st Round Winners

Mark Ovenden
SIOUX FALLS, SD… Sierra Barkus scored the go-ahead goal as the O’Gorman Knights went on to beat Washington 3-1 at the Mac in a first round Class AA playoff game. Top-seeded Pierre was among the teams to advance to the quarter-finals Tuesday night with a 2-0 win over Mitchell.

Top-seeded Roosevelt’s boys had the most lob-sided win of the night, beating Mitchell 9-0 at Howard Wood Field. Brady Cork scored just 11 seconds into the game and the Riders never looked back. They advance to the quarters Saturday along with 7 other teams in  Class “AA”.

See all of the scores from Tuesday’s first round games in the KDLT Scoreboard.

