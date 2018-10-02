Redfield school apologizes after Wagner bus vandalized

REDFIELD, S.D. (AP) – Officials at Redfield Public School have apologized for vandalism to a school bus owned by the Wagner school district.

The Wagner football team’s bus was vandalized Friday with paint and eggs during a game between the two schools in Redfield.

The Daily Republic reports that the Redfield school issued an apology on the school’s Facebook page, saying the school’s homecoming week was “tarnished.” School officials also called the Wagner school and its football coaches to apologize.

Officials also are asking anyone with information about the vandalism to contact the school or the Spink County Sheriff’s Office.