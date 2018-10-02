South Dakota Death Row Inmate Denied Appeal Hearing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A South Dakota death row inmate has three months to ask the US Supreme Court to hear his case for an appeal.

In 1993, Charles Rhines was convicted of murdering a man at a Rapid City donut shop. Today, a federal appeals court announced that it’s refusing to rehear Rhines’ case.

In August, the ACLU said new evidence had surfaced in the case. They claimed back in the 90s, the jury discriminated against Rhines during his sentencing because he’s gay. The appeals court supported his death sentence, calling it appropriate and constitutional.