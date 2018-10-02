South Dakota Supreme Court Hears “Alienation of Affection” Case

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – South Dakota is one of only six states that allows a husband or wife to sue their spouse’s lover.

The legally recognized definition of this is called “alienation of affection.”

It’s the claim that someone else essentially stole your spouse’s affection.

It’s one of the key arguments in a case the South Dakota Supreme Court heard Tuesday.

“My client felt that his wife’s boss in a bar in Frederick was attempting, had a design on his wife, attempted to steal away the affection of her,” said Attorney Robert Christenson.

The case, Cedar vs Johnson, was brought to the South Dakota Supreme Court over the issue and difficulty of proving the extent and value of “damages” a victim of “alienated affection” incurs.

“Everything in our society is owned by somebody, we put a value on everything,” said Christenson. “What we’re trying to do here is put a value on a relationship.”

But the defense attorney in this case, Thomas Cogley, argues to the Supreme Court that there’s a bigger issue with the statute.

“As people have learned I was coming here to argue this I’ve been surprised at how many people, particularly women, who were getting after me to strenuously convince you folks to abrogate this law,” Cogley told the Justices.

Cogley argues the law doesn’t do what it is intended to do, and isn’t aligned with today’s society.

“It’s so clearly against the public policy of this state and so repugnant to the policy of this state, because of the inception of how it came to be, in its view of spouses as property.”

The justices will release their decision on the case in a matter of months.

The five other states with similar “alienation of affection” statutes are North Carolina, Hawaii, Mississippi, New Mexico and Utah.